1.45 lakh jobs given against 2 lakh promise, Assam CM reaffirms transparent recruitment

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 22 said that the Assam government has so far provided 1,45,449 government jobs, out of the two lakh jobs promised, reaffirming the state’s commitment to transparent and corruption-free recruitment.

Addressing a programme where 3,420 appointment letters were distributed to youths selected for various posts under the Health Department, Sarma said transparent recruitment has become a defining feature of governance in Assam over the past five years. Appointment letters were handed over for Grade-III (Technical and Non-Technical) posts under the Health, DHS and DME departments.

Looking ahead, Sarma spoke about major employment opportunities arising from upcoming industrial projects, including the semiconductor industry and the urea plant at Namrup. He added that the proposed 3,000 MW thermal power project in the char areas of Dhubri is expected to generate employment for over 10,000 people.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to introduce a technology-driven transfer system to curb political interference. He said transfer decisions would be automated through a portal, allowing transfers only based on vacancies, including mutual exchanges between employees.

Sarma also alleged that the Opposition has repeatedly attempted to mislead and disrupt the youth through protests, asserting that the government remains focused on job creation and administrative reforms across Assam.