The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell has filed a comprehensive 1,497-page charge sheet against controversial doctor Dr. Mridupaban Nath and Rimpy Baruah, following a swift 52-day investigation into allegations of corruption and financial misconduct.

The charge sheet, submitted to the appropriate court, reveals that Dr. Nath failed to provide an explanation for ₹12.50 crore in unaccounted wealth. Further financial scrutiny found his assets exceeded his known sources of income by a staggering 185%, indicating a significant accumulation of disproportionate assets.

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Dr. Nath, an Associate Professor at Diphu Medical College, was initially arrested by Mangaldoi Police after a complaint was lodged by Dr. Rupam Mahanta, proprietor of JNSM Hospital. Dr. Mahanta accused Nath of forging his signature in documents submitted to the CM Vigilance Cell.

Following his arrest, Dr. Nath was remanded to judicial custody. A raid on his residence led to the recovery of ₹8–9 lakh in cash, necessitating the use of a bank-grade cash-counting machine. Investigators also uncovered evidence linking him to financial interests in several private hospitals.

As the inquiry progressed, the Assam Medical Council suspended Dr. Nath’s registration for six months, demanding he surrender all relevant documents within a week. Meanwhile, allegations of bigamy surfaced, after his first wife accused him of entering a second marriage without obtaining a legal divorce.



In a related case, popular Assamese singer Kakoli Pathak was detained by the CM Vigilance Cell for allegedly blackmailing Dr. Nath. According to investigators, Pathak had coerced Nath into a relationship despite being aware of his marital status. When Nath allegedly refused to marry her following his divorce, she is said to have extorted Rs 1 crore, a flat in Guwahati, and a car in exchange for withdrawing a pending police case. Authorities are also probing whether she obtained any additional benefits from the doctor.

Dr. Nath, previously suspended for negligence at Diphu Medical College, now faces multiple legal proceedings as the investigation widens. The case has drawn public attention due to its far-reaching implications in the state's healthcare and administrative sectors.