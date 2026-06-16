15 alleged thieves arrested in major anti-theft operation by Rupahihat Police in Assam's Nagaon
Rupahihat Police arrested 15 alleged thieves in an overnight operation across several areas of Assam's Nagaon district. The action is part of an intensified drive against property crimes as investigators probe more cases and seek stolen items.
- Police targeted suspects linked to cattle, bicycle and pump theft cases
- Raids were conducted overnight across Garajan, Ambagan, Kawaimari and Rupahihat areas
- Gold ornaments and other valuables were also part of alleged theft complaints
In a major crackdown on theft-related crimes, Rupahihat Police in Assam's Nagaon district launched a large-scale operation and arrested 15 alleged thieves from different locations under its jurisdiction.
According to police sources, the accused were allegedly involved in various theft cases, including cattle theft, water pump theft, bicycle theft, and theft of gold ornaments and other valuables.
The overnight operation was carried out in areas including Garajan, Ambagan, Kawaimari, and Rupahihat, leading to the detention of multiple suspects linked to different theft incidents.
Among those arrested are Muklesur Rahman of Barma, Rahinur Alam of Kadamguri, Rashidul Ahmed of Gunabari Puthikhaiti, Abdul Karim of Boratal, Rupahihat, Dildar Hussain of No. 1 Kasua, Nurul Islam of Kathpara, Jiabur Rahman of Teliachapori, Helal of Kuchgaon, and Nurul Haque of Kawaimari, among others.
Police said the accused have been forwarded to judicial custody, and investigations are underway to determine their involvement in additional theft cases and to recover stolen property.
The operation forms part of an intensified drive by Rupahihat Police against property crimes in the region.
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