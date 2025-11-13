15 arrested across Assam over inflammatory social media posts following Delhi blast

Assam Police have arrested 15 individuals from various districts of the state for allegedly posting inflammatory posts on social media platforms following the Delhi blast near the Red Fort metro station on November 10.



According to official sources, the latest arrests include Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon), Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi), Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur), Firuj Ahmed alias Papon (Lakhimpur), Shahil Shoman Sikdar alias Shahidul Islam (Barpeta), Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta), Nasim Akram (Hojai), Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup), and Abdur Rohim Mollah alias Bappy Hussain (South Salmara).



These arrests come in addition to the six individuals detained on Monday, bringing the total number of arrests in the state to 15 so far. Police said the action followed intensive cyber surveillance and monitoring of online activities aimed at curbing the spread of communal hatred and the glorification of terrorist acts.



“Assam Police remains uncompromising against those who glorify violence or attempt to disturb public harmony,” a senior officer said, adding that strict legal action would continue against offenders.



The move follows the November 10 blast in Delhi, which ripped apart a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort metro station, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The incident has heightened concerns about urban security and the possible resurgence of terror networks.



Speaking to reporters at Raha in Nagaon district a day after the attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the blast and urged citizens to remain united against terrorism. He also directed the state police to intensify monitoring of social media and take immediate action against anyone supporting or justifying terror activities online.



“The blast in Delhi is highly condemnable. As we all know, a huge quantity of explosives was seized from certain individuals recently, clearly indicating a larger conspiracy. Hopefully, we will get a clearer picture by evening,” the Chief Minister stated.