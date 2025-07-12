15-day Summer theatre workshop kicks off at Khanamukh Under Assam Government’s cultural initiative

In a continued effort to nurture young artistic talent, a 15-day Summer Theatre Workshop was formally inaugurated on Wednesday at the Bhaban Thakuria Complex in Dharapur Chariali, located within the Azara Revenue Circle under the Jalukbari Legislative Constituency.

The event is being organized by the Cultural Affairs Department of the Government of Assam in association with the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration, and hosted by the well-known theatre group ‘Angana’, based in Khanamukh, Guwahati. This marks another year of the group’s commitment to promoting theatre and performing arts among local youth.

The inaugural session witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including Navjyoti Nath, Assistant Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro); Tapan Chandra Das, President of BJP’s Guwahati District Committee; and Kushal Das, Zilla Parishad Member from Ward No. 1, Rani Chapari. The dignitaries addressed the gathering, offering encouragement and extending their best wishes to all participants.

Renowned theatre practitioner and National School of Drama (NSD) alumna Ujjwala Barman (Pinkie), a native of Khanamukh, is spearheading the training programme. Under her mentorship, the workshop aims to provide holistic development for aspiring performers.

Approximately 40 students from across the newly restructured Jalukbari constituency have enrolled in the programme. The curriculum spans acting, dialogue delivery, drama performance, folk and storytelling, dance, music, and yoga, placing special emphasis on the physical, mental, and intellectual growth of participants.

As informed by trainer Ujjwala Barman, the closing ceremony is scheduled for July 24, featuring a cultural showcase and a theatrical performance by the students, marking the culmination of their training journey.