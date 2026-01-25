15 illegal Bangladeshis pushed back in late-night operation along Assam-Bangladesh Border

In a late-night operation along the Indo–Bangladesh border, security forces in Assam successfully pushed back 15 Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly entered Indian territory illegally.

The operation was carried out during the intervening night of January 24. The individuals were escorted back across the international border as part of routine enforcement measures aimed at securing Assam’s frontier.

Announcing the development on social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the government’s firm stance on border security. In a post marked by a sharp message, Sarma stated that Assam maintains strict control over illegal entry and exit, warning that while individuals may attempt to cross borders on their own terms, enforcement agencies determine how and when they leave.

The Chief Minister further stressed that border forces remain on high alert and that the law will be enforced without compromise.