The Barpeta Police during a raid carried out on Wednesday night, arrested seven Jihadis. The arrested Jihadis have been identified as Amidul Islam, Rafiqul Islam, Shahjahan Ali, Qazibur Hussain Sahanur and Zubare Khan.

It is the second consecutive arrest made within 24 hours after the arrest of a suspected Jihadi linkman in Bongaigaon.

The Bongaigaon police arrested one Abbas Ali, suspected to be a Jihadi linkman, have connections with the Ansarullah Bangla team (ABT) module. The police arrested Abbas suspecting him of sheltering one notorious Jihadi from Bangladesh, identified as Mehboob, in his home.

Luna Sonowal, Additional Superintendant of Police (ASP) of Bongaigaon district, while speaking to the media said, “The arrested accused is a sleeper cell man who works for the ABT. Abbas Ali has been providing all logistics support to the core ABT member Mehboob, when he came to Assam in December to carry out his notorious module.”

“Our team is trying to trace Mehboob through Abbas Ali who even provided a SIM card to him when he came to Assam. We are carrying out our investigation to find whether Ali was directly linked to the ABT and provided youths to Mehboob for training and recruiting new members for the radical group,” added ASP Luna Sonowal.

Meanwhile, the Bongaigaon police have scaled up their search operation to find Mehboob. It is speculated that Mehboob is still active in the area but is in hiding.

On the other hand, the Morigaon police in a joint raid carried out with the Moirabari Police detained 8 teachers along with a Mufti of a Madrassa in suspicion of being a Jihadi linkman. The raid is still underway in Moirabari while the police have detained the Mufti and the teachers of the Madrassa for questioning.