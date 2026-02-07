15-year-old Gariyashi Chutia becomes first Assamese girl to complete Karanja–Gateway open-water swim

In a remarkable achievement, 15-year-old swimmer Gariyashi Chutia from Bordoloni in Assam’s Dhemaji district has etched her name in sporting history by successfully completing the open-water swim from Karanja Jetty to the Gateway of India in Maharashtra. With this feat, she has become the first Assamese girl and the first woman swimmer to cover the demanding sea route.

The swim, known for its strong currents and challenging conditions, required exceptional endurance, focus and preparation. Gariyashi’s success at such a young age has been widely appreciated, especially as it highlights the growing presence of women athletes from the Northeast on the national stage.

The feat has earned widespread praise from across Assam. Congratulating her, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said her success would motivate young athletes, especially girls, to pursue sports with confidence and dedication.

“Heartiest congratulations to Miss Gariyashi Chutia of Bordoloni, Dhemaji, for becoming the first Assamese girl and the first female swimmer to swim from Karanja Jetty to the Gateway of India, Maharashtra. At just 15, her achievement inspires young athletes across Assam. Wishing her continued success ahead,” Pegu wrote in a post on X.