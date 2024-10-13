A colossal 150-foot effigy of the demon king Ravana dominated the skyline of Mirza in Assam's Kamrup district as thousands gathered to witness its fiery destruction on Dussehra. The annual event, organised by Sarpara Friends Club, has become a major attraction in the region.

Local BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria claimed the towering structure was the tallest Ravana effigy in Eastern India. Thakuria mentioned that the local artists had surpassed expectations this year and that plans were already underway to aim for new heights next year with a 170-foot effigy.

The burning of Ravana's effigy symbolises the triumph of good over evil in Hindu mythology. It marks the culmination of the nine-day Navaratri festival and heralds the approaching Diwali celebrations.

Across Assam, Dussehra festivities blended religious traditions with local cultural elements. In lower Assam, ethnic folk performances like Kamrupia and Kaihati Dhulia have become integral to the celebrations, featuring dance, drama, music, and circus acts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the festivities, visiting a Durga Puja pandal at Guwahati University. "May Maa Durga give us the strength to take Assam to new heights of growth and prosperity," Sarma said in a social media post.