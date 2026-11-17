Around 15,000 dancers from different tribes and communities in Assam's Karbi Anglong came together to perform a traditional folk dance, setting a Guinness World Record during the district's 75th anniversary celebrations in Diphu on November 17.

The performance was held at KASA Stadium, where dancers moved in unison to showcase the region's cultural traditions. The achievement was announced by an official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang said.

Describing the feat as the fulfilment of a long-held dream, Ronghang said the record had placed Karbi Anglong on the global stage.

"History created. Karbi Anglong has made its mark on the world stage!" he said in a post on X, sharing footage of the performance.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the participants, describing the event as a world record in the making.

"75 years of Karbi Anglong and a world record in the making! 15,000 dancers celebrating Karbi culture in Diphu. Eager to join the celebrations today," Sarma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Diphu on Tuesday and take part in the celebrations marking the district's 75th anniversary.

Organised by the KAAC, the three-day celebrations will conclude on Tuesday in the presence of Sarma.

The mass performance brought together members of different tribal communities, with thousands of dancers participating in a single coordinated presentation of traditional Karbi folk dance.