A total of 1,561 youths from Assam have joined militancy, while 7,935 insurgents have returned to the mainstream since the BJP-led government came to power in the state in 2016, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a query by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, CM Sarma, since 2016, stated that the state government has received information from various sources that 1,561 youths have joined different insurgent groups.

Sarma said a total of 7,935 militants have returned to the mainstream during the same period who also holds the Home portfolio.

Sarma further added that nowadays, militant groups like ULFA(I) use social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Messenger to publicise their ideology.

"Through these social media platforms, the terror groups are trying to attract young people, and they have been able to influence many to join them through social media," Sarma said.

CM Sarma also informed the house that the Social Media Monitoring cell of the Special Branch of Assam Police had detected 990 such posts during 2021-22.

"For those posts, 100 cases have been registered in different districts, and 85 people have been arrested, steps have been taken for the psychological counselling of 581 youths in front of their parents," Sarma said.

Sarma said a total of 400 posts were removed from the social media platforms during the period.

Sarma informed that the government is considering detailed research on this issue by a reputed social research institute.