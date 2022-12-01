The stellar quiz show of the country is around the corner. After a hiatus of two years, the 15thedition of the Brainjam Quiz Fest, which is a pioneering initiative of Priya Communication shall happen at Pragjyoti ITA Machkhowa, Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of December.

This year, Brain Jam 2022 Quiz Fest celebrates its glorious history by organizing a two-day Marathon Quiz Fest that encompasses a School Quiz, Sports Quiz, Business Quiz and an Open Quiz.

The Brain Jam School Quiz is open to students from Class 8 to 12, and The Brain Jam Sports Quiz and The Brain Jam Open Quiz are open to people across all age groups. The Brain Jam Business Quiz on the other hand is open to Corporates. The Open Quiz shall be packed with intriguing questions on a wide range of subjects pertaining to our country.

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“In current times, Quizzes have indeed emerged as one of the most engaging formats for spreading knowledge and awareness on an ever-expanding canvas of subjects. The Brainjam Quiz Fest has been achieving this mandate for students and knowledge seekers of this region and it has been our consistent endeavour to make it a flagship knowledge-centric infotainment event of the north eastern region,” states Anoushka Khanna, of Priya Communication.



This year’s edition of Brainjam shall be conducted by eminent quiz masters like Barry O’Brien, Deepanjan Deb, Anisul Hoque, Joy Bhattacharjya and Ochintya Sharma.

The title sponsor for this year’s edition is Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and in association with Assam Tribune. It is also being supported by NEDFi, the State Bank of India and the Indian Oil Corporation.