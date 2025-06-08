Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 8, raised concern over reports of illegal cattle slaughter and recovery of cattle parts from various parts of the state during Eid-ul-Zuha celebrations.

Taking to his official X handle, the CM said that while religious freedom is a constitutional right, it must operate within the bounds of law and public order.

According to the chief minister, disturbing incidents were reported from several districts:

- Five cases of cattle parts being recovered — including from areas near Cotton University (Kamrup Metro), Dhubri, Hojai, and Sribhumi (Bagargool).

- Five illegal slaughter sites were uncovered — three in Cachar (Gumrah, Silchar, and Lakhipur) and two in Karimganj (Badarpur and Banga).

- Sixteen individuals were arrested — nine from Cachar district and seven from Sribhumi.

"We are committed to preserving communal harmony, but not at the cost of lawlessness or cruelty," Sarma posted. "Strict action will be taken against all violators — irrespective of faith or background."

The Assam police are continuing investigations, and authorities have reiterated that any violations of cattle protection laws will be dealt with sternly.