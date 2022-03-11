16 more students, stranded in war-torn Ukraine reached Delhi Today.

They were received by Assam Bhawan Officials.

They will be staying in Assam house, New Delhi till their travel to Guwahati is arranged.

They were evacuated by the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA).

They are studying at Sumy State University, Ukraine.

These students are identified as:

1. Khalid Nazim Islam(Dumunichowki)

2. Faruque Abdullah(Nagarbhera)

3. Shakil Ahmed(Banbahar)

4. Masuma Akhtar(Barpeta)

5. Sahil Anowar(Sonari)

6. Abdul Rasid(Jonai)

7. Mohammed Parvez Alam(Mangalodi)

8. Shivangini Bhattacharya(Guwahati)

9. Manash Pratim Medi(Gasbari)

10. Yeahyea Al Mubarak(Lanka)

11. Arindom Phukon(Morabazar)

12. Akhtar Ali(Dampur)

13. Inzamul Hoque Choudhury(Morigaon)

14. Mehboob Alam Mazumder(Silchar)

15. Marhrukh Nigar Zaman(Guwahati)

16. Jayeeta Pathak(Guwahati)

CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “We welcome 16 of our students studying at Sumy State University, Ukraine after being evacuated by MEA.”

Earlier, 106 students from Assam have been evacuated from Ukraine.

The Assam government includes a list of 212 students from the state stranded in Ukraine who had reached the government.

Last Week ten students reached India.

They are Sneha Deka (Guwahati), Mumshad Hujaef Uddin Ahmed (Nagaon), Ananya Das (Dibrugarh), Udit Bhattacharjee (Silchar), Devangan Barman (Silchar) & Ahmed Nur Emrul Kayes (Dhubri), Bhaswati Goswami (Guwahati), Mrigakshi Kalita (Nalbari), and Saddam Hussain (Nagaon).

About 100 understudies have returned so far.

CM Himanta Sarma is in steady touch with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is working on how to induce them out safely and guarantee the secure return of all individuals from the state stranded within the war-torn European nation.

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