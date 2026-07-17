160 Assam luminaries urge Sonam Wangchuk to end fast, express concern over deteriorating health

More than 160 eminent personalities from Assam, including writers, academics, journalists, poets and retired civil servants, have appealed to environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike, expressing concern over his deteriorating health and accusing the Centre of remaining indifferent to his peaceful protest.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 after joining a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

In a joint appeal issued on Friday, the signatories said Wangchuk's health had worsened as his hunger strike entered its 20th day and urged him to withdraw the protest.

"Sonam Wangchuk is a globally renowned environmental activist and educationist who also embodies the pride and aspirations of the Ladakhi people. The Government of India should have responded to his peaceful protest much earlier," the appeal stated.

The signatories, however, alleged that "expecting compassion or civility from a dispensation that appears wooden-hearted and power-driven is like crying in the wilderness."

They further said Wangchuk had already achieved his objective by exposing what they described as the "heartlessness and insensitivity" of those in power.

"When the government remains unmoved by such a protracted hunger strike by a person of Wangchuk's eminence and stature, one can only imagine how ordinary citizens and dissenters are treated," the appeal said.

Among those who signed the appeal are noted intellectual Hiren Gohain, former Assam DGP Harekrishna Deka, former Archbishop of Guwahati Thomas Menamparampil, former Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Sahitya Akademi awardees Apurba Sarma and Arupa Patangia Kalita, along with retired academics, former police and civil service officers, editors and advocates.