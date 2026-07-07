160 sacks of urea fertiliser seized along Assam–Mizoram border during checkpoint inspection

Assam Police seized a large consignment of Indian urea fertiliser during a checkpoint inspection conducted along the Assam–Mizoram border in Cachar district, officials said on Tuesday, July 7.

According to police, personnel of the Lailapur Police Patrol Outpost intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS11FC2926, which falls under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station, during a routine naka checking operation after it aroused suspicion.

A detailed search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 160 sacks of Indian urea fertiliser, each weighing 45.128 kilograms, which had allegedly been concealed beneath other goods being transported in the vehicle.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Officer-in-Charge Shubhajit Dutta of the Lailapur Police Patrol Outpost.

Police seized the entire consignment along with the vehicle used for transporting it in the presence of independent witnesses. Those present during the seizure included Achinta Kumar Das, Secretary of the Frenchnagar BDP; Chhippar Ahmed, President of the Silchar Truck Drivers' Association; Shibon Ray, Member Representative of Group No. 8 under Channighat Gram Panchayat; and Amal Kumar Ray, Member Representative of Group No. 7 under Channighat Gram Panchayat.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment. Necessary legal action has been initiated in accordance with the law, police added.