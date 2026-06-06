16,810 more houses approved under PMAY 2.0 in Assam; Rs 220.12 crore received, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 6 said that lakhs of families across the state have fulfilled their dream of owning a pucca house through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and announced that 16,810 more houses have been approved under PMAY 2.0 in Assam.

Sharing the update on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated that the new approvals would help bring security, dignity and a better future to thousands of additional families in the state.

According to the figures shared by the Chief Minister, Assam has received Rs 220.12 crore under PMAY 2.0, while 27,544 more houses are currently in the approval stage. The figures are as of May 29, 2026.

Sarma credited the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the housing scheme has transformed the lives of countless beneficiaries by providing permanent homes and improving living conditions across Assam.

The Chief Minister said the latest approvals reflect the government's continued commitment to ensuring housing security and enhancing the quality of life for eligible families throughout the state.