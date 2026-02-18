1.7 lakh illegal foreigners detected in Assam under Assam Accord in 40 years; 31,000 pushed back: Atul Bora

Over 1.70 lakh illegal foreigners have been detected in Assam under the provisions of the Assam Accord over the last four decades, while around 31,000 have been pushed back or deported during the same period, the Assembly was informed on February 18.



Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora said the detections were carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Assam Accord, signed on August 15, 1985, following the six-year-long Assam Agitation against illegal immigration.



Replying to a question by AGP legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Bora said that 1,37,152 illegal immigrants who entered the state after March 25, 1971, till December 31, 2025, have been identified and declared as foreigners. Additionally, 33,485 persons who entered between 1966 and 1971 have also been detected.



Under the Accord, foreigners who entered Assam on or after March 25, 1971, are to be detected, deleted from electoral rolls and deported, while those who came between 1966 and 1971 are eligible for Indian citizenship after due process.



Providing details of action taken, Bora said that from 1985 to March 12, 2013, as many as 29,663 illegal foreigners were sent back through the “push back” process. Between March 13, 2013, and January 31, 2026, 468 individuals were deported, including 458 convicted foreigners and 10 declared foreigners.



He added that 1,421 illegal foreigners were “sent back” between February 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026, as per orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Further, from December 20, 2025, to January 31, 2026, 51 declared foreigners and one new illegal immigrant were expelled under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act.



On border management, the minister said Assam shares a 267.5-km boundary with Bangladesh across Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Cachar and Sribhumi districts. Barbed wire fencing has been completed along 228.541 km, with 4.35 km in Sribhumi district remaining unfenced due to objections raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh.



The remaining stretch comprises riverine areas, which are monitored under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System by the Border Security Force, he said.



Addressing the implementation of Clause 6 of the Accord, which provides for constitutional safeguards for the people of Assam, Bora said the state government has received the report of the Justice (retd) Biplab Sharma Committee constituted by the Centre.



Out of 67 recommendations made by the committee, 52 fall under the state government’s purview and steps for their implementation have commenced, he said. The remaining 15 recommendations fall under the Centre’s jurisdiction, and the state has communicated with the Union government regarding their execution.



The minister also informed the House that a sub-committee comprising three Cabinet ministers and representatives of the All-Assam Students’ Union (AASU) was formed to deliberate on the matter. The panel submitted its report on November 22, 2025, and necessary steps are being taken accordingly.



Responding to another query, Bora said the Bangladesh border in Assam is guarded by 91 Border Outposts (BOPs) of the BSF, 14 BOPs of Assam Police serving as a second line of defence, and 14 patrol posts. The process is underway to set up an additional 13 BOPs of Assam Police and 12 border police stations to further strengthen surveillance.