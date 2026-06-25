17 per cent of Assam households under PM Surya Ghar scheme pay zero electricity bills: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 25 said that 17 per cent of households in the state that have adopted rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar scheme are now paying zero electricity bills.

Sharing the achievement on social media, the Chief Minister said the scheme has brought significant economic benefits to consumers while strengthening energy security across the state.

Sarma noted that Assam is among the top five states in the country in the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar initiative, which promotes the installation of rooftop solar panels in residential households.

He said the scheme is helping families reduce their electricity expenses while contributing to the state's renewable energy goals and sustainable development efforts.

“Seventeen per cent of Assam's solar households have paid zero electricity bills. This is the transformation which PM Surya Ghar has brought about in Assam,” the Chief Minister stated.

The PM Surya Ghar scheme aims to encourage the adoption of clean energy by providing financial assistance and incentives for rooftop solar installations, enabling households to generate their own electricity and lower their dependence on conventional power sources.

The state government has been actively promoting the scheme as part of its broader efforts to expand renewable energy usage and provide long-term economic benefits to consumers.