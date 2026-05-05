17 per cent of Assam's new MLAs face criminal cases, 85 per cent crorepatis: ADR report

A fresh report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) exposes stark trends among Assam’s 126 newly elected MLAs from the 2026 assembly polls. Only 17 per cent—21 legislators—have declared criminal cases, a notable decline from 27 per cent (34 MLAs) in 2021. Serious charges now touch 19 MLAs (15 per cent), down from 22 per cent five years ago.

Disparities across parties grab attention. Of BJP’s 82 seats, seven winners (9 per cent) list cases. Congress fares worse: nine of 19 (47 per cent). AIUDF reports two such winners, Trinamool one. Bodoland People’s Front shines clean, its full tally of 10 MLAs free of cases. Serious offences hit the BJP (seven), Congress (seven), both AIUDF winners, Trinamool’s sole victor, one Raijor Dal MLA, and one from Asom Gana Parishad. Key worries include three attempt-to-murder cases and two linked to crimes against women.

Wealth tells a different story, exploding upwards. An impressive 85 per cent (107 MLAs) qualify as crorepatis, leaping from 67 per cent in 2021. Aggregate assets hit Rs 1,112 crore, pushing the average per MLA to Rs 8.82 crore—almost double the prior Rs 4.59 crore.

BJP dominates crorepati ranks at 90 per cent of its winners, trailed by Bodoland People’s Front (80 per cent) and Congress (74 per cent). Every AIUDF, Trinamool, and Raijor Dal MLA declares over Rs 1 crore. Averages peak with AIUDF at Rs 117.77 crore, Bodoland People’s Front at Rs 9.92 crore, BJP at Rs 7.50 crore, Congress at Rs 6.51 crore, Asom Gana Parishad at Rs 2.81 crore, and Raijor Dal at Rs 1.54 crore.

The richest is AIUDF’s Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, assets over Rs 226 crore. Bodoland People’s Front’s Sewli Mohilary clocks Rs 63 crore next, followed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Rs 35 crore.

The ADR study, drawn from sworn affidavits, underscores shifting profiles in Assam’s legislature amid fierce electoral battles.