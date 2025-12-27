173 security personnel injured as Karbi Anglong violence eases, situation returns to normal

As the situation in Assam’s trouble-torn Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts showed signs of stabilising, police on December 27 said that as many as 173 security personnel were injured during the violence earlier this week in which two civilians lost their lives.

According to Assam Police, the injured personnel belonged to both the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). In a post on X, the police said the injuries were sustained during incidents on December 22 and 23 under Kheroni police station in West Karbi Anglong. Of the injured, 139 personnel were administered first aid on the spot, while 33 were referred to various hospitals for further treatment.

Officials said there was no report of any fresh untoward incident from either Karbi Anglong or West Karbi Anglong, though a strict vigil continues to be maintained by security forces. Prohibitory orders remain in force and internet services continue to be suspended as a precautionary measure.

The violence followed a 15-day hunger strike by agitators from the Karbi community, who were demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the tribal belts. The settlers are mostly reported to have hailed from Bihar.



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Tensions escalated on Monday after police removed three hunger-striking agitators from the protest site during the early hours, reportedly due to deteriorating health conditions. While the administration maintained that the move was meant for their hospitalisation, the action triggered anger among protesters, who went on a rampage.

On Tuesday, the Kheroni area witnessed widespread violence, during which one person was killed in police firing, while another was burnt alive inside his house, officials said.

An earlier attempt to evict settlers last year had been stalled after a petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court, which passed an interim order staying the eviction process.

Meanwhile, a tripartite meeting was held on Friday involving the state government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and the protesters. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that the government would move the Gauhati High Court seeking an early order on the stay related to eviction from grazing reserve lands in both districts.