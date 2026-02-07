176.55 grams of suspected heroin seized, two drug traffickers arrested in Dima Hasao crackdown

Dima Hasao Police have arrested two persons in connection with a drug trafficking case and seized suspected heroin following an operation carried out on February 6.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about drug trafficking, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (P) Bitu Baishya intercepted a light motor vehicle at the Dittokcherra checkpoint under Harangajao Police Station in Dima Hasao district.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, the police recovered 14 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing a total of 176.55 grams. The contraband was subsequently seized as per procedure.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Baharul Islam of Dhing in Nagaon district, was apprehended on the spot. In a follow-up action linked to the same case, another individual was arrested from Batadrava in Nagaon district.

Police also seized a Suzuki S-Presso vehicle used in the trafficking, one mobile phone, and cash amounting to Rs 14,200 from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the drugs and identify other persons involved in the trafficking network, police said.