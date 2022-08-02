Eighteen officers of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) have been promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and allocated to the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

An order from the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions dated August 1 read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 8(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954 read with Regulation 9(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955 and Rule 3 of the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, the President is pleased to appoint the following members of the State Civil Service of Assam to the Indian Administrative Service against the vacancies determined by Government of India under Regulation 5(1) of the said Regulations in consultation with the State Government for the Select List of 2020, on probation until further orders and to allocate them to the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, under Rule 5(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954.”

The officers who were promoted are Riju Gogoi, Tonmoy Pratim Borgohain, Syed Isfaqur Rahman, Jadav Saikia, Bhaskar Pegu, Mukul Kumar Saikia, Deba Prasad Misra, Dr. Bojioya Choudhury, Gautam Talukdar, Devasish Sharmah, Juri Doley, Pushpanjali Das, Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, Indira Kalita, Swapna Dutta, Munindra Sarma, Khanindra Choudhury and Bhaskar Phukan.

“The above appointments are subject to the outcome of the WP (C) No. 367/2022 filed by Shri Prabir Chandra Kakati Vs The State of Assam and Ors. before the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court,” the order further added.

As per rule, a section of senior ACS officers get promoted to IAS cadre. These 18 ACS officers have been promoted to IAS against vacancies in the ACS quota of 2020.