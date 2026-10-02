18 forest dwellers get forest rights titles in Assam’s Kamrup

The Assam government on October 2 recognised the forest rights of 18 eligible beneficiaries in Kamrup district as part of a special drive under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Local MLAs Raju Mesh, Prakash Chandra Das and Diganta Kalita distributed the forest rights titles at a programme attended by Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra.

The titles were issued to beneficiaries from three Forest Rights Committees under the Singra Forest Range.

Of the 18 titles, 10 were issued to beneficiaries under the Gohalkona-Buraburi Forest Rights Committee, five under the Sijubari FRC and three under the Bhogdabari FRC.

The special drive was organised to facilitate the recognition and issuance of forest rights titles to eligible forest dwellers in accordance with the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.