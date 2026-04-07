18 injured as vehicle falls into ditch during Congress campaign rally in Assam’s Nagaon

At least 18 people were injured, several of them critically, after a vehicle carrying participants during a Congress rally fell into a deep ditch in Rupahihat under Nagaon district on Tuesday, April 7.

According to local authorities, a vehicle transporting rally attendees lost control and plunged into a roadside ditch. All injured persons were immediately shifted to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, where doctors said several were in critical condition.

The injured have been identified as Moksedul Haque Kabir, Ahmed Hussain Ali, Sajibur Rahman, Masharaf Hussain, Mujibur Rahman, Anarul Islam, Tajmul Haque, Mofidul Islam, Rakibul Haque, Azibur Rahman, Kabil Uddin, Sarjahan, Mushahidul Alam, Hamidul Islam, Rafiqul Islam, and Jahirul Islam, among others.

Police team reached the accident site soon after receiving information and have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash.

In a separate incident, a vehicle bearing registration number AS12CC0620 was involved in an accident during election-related movement, resulting in serious injuries to a minor.

Preliminary allegations suggest that minor children were present on the streets as part of election campaigning activities, raising questions about adherence to Election Commission guidelines, which prohibit the use of children in political campaigns.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any violations will be formally examined by the Election Commission. Further inquiry into the incident is underway.

Officials said both incidents are being examined, with focus on vehicle safety, adherence to election-related regulations, and accountability of those involved in organising and managing campaign logistics.