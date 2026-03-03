18-member tourist group from Assam’s Duliajan stranded in Dubai after flight cancellations

An 18-member tourist group from Duliajan in Assam has been stranded in Dubai after flights were cancelled in the wake of recent tensions following an Iranian attack, members of the group said.



The group was scheduled to return to India on March 3. However, authorities in Dubai reportedly cancelled flights in view of the security situation, leaving the Indian tourists unable to travel as planned.



According to members of the group, the Iranian attack occurred a day earlier while they were visiting the Burj Khalifa. They said the situation led to heightened security measures and subsequent disruption of flight services.



Members of the team said they are currently safe and in contact with family members back home. They expressed hope that flight services would resume soon, allowing them to return to India at the earliest.