18 quintals of banned Thai catfish seized in Nagaon; vehicle previously caught in similar offence

Police in Assam's Nagaon district seized nearly 18 quintals of banned Thai catfish (Thai Magur) during a crackdown at Nonoi on July 5, officials said.

The consignment was being transported from Dhing in Nagaon district to Dimapur in Nagaland in a Tata DI van bearing registration number AS-02-DC-5645 when it was intercepted by the Nonoi Police Outpost.

According to the driver, the seized fish belonged to a person identified as Kamal.

Following the seizure, the fish were destroyed in the presence of the Circle Officer of Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle. Officials of the Fisheries Department, including Kathiatoli Fisheries Officer Sangeeta Bora and department staff, assisted the police in carrying out the disposal.

The seizure has raised questions as the same vehicle was reportedly intercepted by the Hojai Fisheries Department at Akashiganga on June 9, 2026, while allegedly transporting banned Thai catfish. Despite the earlier action, the vehicle was allegedly used again to transport the prohibited fish to Dimapur.

Authorities are expected to investigate how the vehicle was able to repeatedly transport the banned species despite its previous seizure.

Further legal action by the Nonoi Police and the Nagaon Fisheries Department is awaited.

