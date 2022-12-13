The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released the compiled data on crime reported by states and union territories for the year 2021 with Assam emerging as the state with highest number of arrests made in the entire Northeast region under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 during 2019-2021.

Assam has reported 189 arrests under the UAPA for the year 2021 with Mizoram and Sikkim reporting no arrests for the year 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that in Assam, the number of people arrested under UAPA has shown an increase from 2019 to 2021. The data reflects the age group between 18-30 reporting highest number of arrests made (108 arrested) in Assam for the year 2021.

Speaking of other Northeastern states, Manipur comes second after Assam with 187 persons arrested, Meghalaya with 5, Nagaland with 1 arrest, Arunachal recorded 6 arrests, Tripura with 21 and Mizoram and Sikkim recording zero arrests made.

As per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, subjects of ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are with State Governments. The cases under UAPA are mainly investigated by state police. The central agencies have been organizing capacity building program for State Police Forces on various aspects of investigation of terror related cases.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also investigates some of the UAPA cases which are assigned to it. 49 NIA special courts have been setup across the country for the speedy trial of terror related cases. Also, after the 2019 amendment in the NIA Act, 2008 the appointment of Judges of NIA Special Courts is now made by designation as against hitherto practice of appointment by name to ensure speedy trial of UAPA cases.

Taking up the national data, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of arrests under UAPA for the year 2021 with 321 arrests made. Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest number of arrests made between the age group of 18-30 for the year 2021.

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