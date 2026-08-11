19-year-old Assam woman found dead in Noida PG, man who accompanied her missing

A 19-year-old woman from Assam was found dead at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Noida’s Baraula area, with police suspecting the involvement of a man who had accompanied her to the city in search of a private-sector job, officials said on Tuesday, August 11.

The woman, identified as Mehak, was found dead on Monday in a room adjacent to the one where she had been staying. Police said the man who had accompanied her, identified as Raman, has since gone missing.

According to police, the Sector 49 police station received information on Monday about a 19-year-old woman being found dead at a PG in Baraula.

Police were alerted after a foul smell reportedly began emanating from a locked room belonging to Raman. When officers reached the premises and opened the room, they found Mehak’s body inside.

Multiple injury marks were found on the woman’s body, police said. The injuries indicated that she may have been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, although the exact cause and circumstances of her death are being established through the investigation.

Raman, who reportedly holds a B.Tech degree and had previously worked with an IT company, is currently untraceable. Police have launched a search to locate him and ascertain his role in the incident.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 49 police station, and three police teams have been constituted to trace Raman and investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the incident. Forensic evidence collected from the crime scene is also being examined.

Mehak’s mobile phone has been sent for forensic analysis. Police are scrutinising her call records, chats and recent contacts to identify possible leads and establish her movements before her death.

Investigators are also questioning other residents of the PG and witnesses to determine what happened in the period preceding Mehak’s death.

The motive behind the suspected murder has not yet been established. Police said the investigation is underway.