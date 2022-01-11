19-year-old Guwahati girl commits suicide after parents denied permission for picnic
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GUWAHATI: A 19-year-old girl from Guwahati’s Noonmati area committed suicide after her father did not allow her to go to a college picnic to Hatishila on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Violina Saikia.
Her body was recovered in the bathroom by her father.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and a report was lodged.
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