19-year-old's body recovered from tea garden in Assam's Kokrajhar, one arrested, main accused absconding

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly murdered and buried in a tea garden in Assam's Kokrajhar district, with the body recovered during a joint operation conducted by Kokrajhar and Chirang Police on Saturday, July 4.

The deceased has been identified as Beniyash Murmu, a resident of Khanthalguri village under the Runikhata area of Chirang district.

According to Officer-in-Charge of Runikhata Police Station, Manush Narzary, Murmu was allegedly lured to Amguri in Kokrajhar on June 30 on the pretext of attending a Hul Diwas programme. Investigators suspect that he was subsequently murdered by two accused, identified as Elvias Murmu and Sunil Tudu, who allegedly buried the body inside a tea garden at Ranipur.

Police recovered the body after the arrested accused, Sunil Tudu, reportedly led investigators to the burial site during questioning. A joint team of Kokrajhar and Chirang Police exhumed the body in the presence of officials as part of the investigation.

Police said the prime accused, Elvias Murmu, remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the crime may have been linked to an alleged romantic relationship between the deceased and the wife of the absconding accused. However, police stated that the exact motive behind the alleged murder is yet to be established.

Further investigation into the case is underway.