A fatal road accident occurred in Nagaland's Sankki, claiming the lives of two students from Assam. The victims, identified as Akash Goyala and Dwipjyoti Gogoi, were students of Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College in Teok.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when the students, along with three other friends, embarked on a visit to Nagaland. During their journey, tragedy struck as Akash and Dwipjyoti fell into a ditch, plunging approximately 200 feet below a hill.

Akash Goyala hailed from The Brahmin village of Janji Garhmoor in Sivasagar, while Dwipjyoti Gogoi was a resident of Tamulisiga Chapori village in Teok.

Prompt response from the Nagaland Police led to the recovery of the bodies of the two students.