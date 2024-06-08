2 children die after falling into pond in Assam's Titabar
In a heart-wrenching incident in Titabar, Assam, two children lost their lives after falling into a pond. The tragic event has left the local community in shock and mourning.
- Two children, Pranju Baruah and Mintu Gogoi, died after falling into a pond in Titabar, Assam
- The incident occurred in Kankhowa village, causing widespread grief among the locals
- Rescue efforts by local authorities and residents were unsuccessful
Two young children lost their lives after falling into a pond in Titabar under the Jorhat district of Assam. The incident occurred in Kankhowa village, sending shockwaves through the local community.
The deceased children, identified as Pranju Baruah and Mintu Gogoi, were students of Classes IV and V at Kankhowa Primary School. Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, but it is reported that the two children accidentally fell into the pond, leading to their untimely demise.
Local authorities and residents were swift to respond, but unfortunately, efforts to rescue the children were in vain. The incident has left the community devastated, with expressions of grief and condolences pouring in for the families of the young victims.
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