Two young children lost their lives after falling into a pond in Titabar under the Jorhat district of Assam. The incident occurred in Kankhowa village, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The deceased children, identified as Pranju Baruah and Mintu Gogoi, were students of Classes IV and V at Kankhowa Primary School. Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, but it is reported that the two children accidentally fell into the pond, leading to their untimely demise.

Local authorities and residents were swift to respond, but unfortunately, efforts to rescue the children were in vain. The incident has left the community devastated, with expressions of grief and condolences pouring in for the families of the young victims.