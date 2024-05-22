Two youths were seriously injured in a violent altercation in Guwahati's Jayanagar locality on Tuesday evening. The incident involved a confrontation between the owners of Anjani Mobile Store and S&F Gym, escalating from a dispute over trash removal.

Bitu Poddar and Alok Poddar, owners of Anjani Mobile Store, were reportedly attacked with sharp weapons by Hiranya Kalita and Hemen Kalita, the proprietors of S&F Gym. The Poddars sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Metro Hospital in Khanapara for urgent medical treatment.

The altercation, which was captured on CCTV, began as a disagreement over the removal of trash but quickly turned violent. The CCTV footage is expected to serve as critical evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Local authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the full circumstances and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.