A tragic road accident at Ghopasthi in Tihu, Nalbari district, has claimed the lives of two young men. The victims, identified as Rajiv Sharma (25) and Dhanjit Sharma (35), both residents of Professor Para in Makhibaha, Tihu, were traveling towards Tihu from Sarthebari when the accident occurred.

The accident took place when a four-wheeler, heading towards Tihu, lost control and veered off the road, ultimately crashing into a ditch. The impact was fatal, resulting in the immediate deaths of the two men.

Local authorities, including a team from Tihu police, were promptly dispatched to the scene. The police have started an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident.