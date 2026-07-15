'2 lakh jobs promise another BJP jumla': Assam Congress slams govt, says 40 lakh youth still unemployed

The Congress on July 15 launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Assam government over its promise to provide two lakh government jobs over the next five years, alleging that the ruling party has repeatedly failed to fulfil similar commitments made in the past.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar claimed that unemployment remains one of Assam's biggest challenges and questioned the government's ability to achieve the target.

"BJP often fails to deliver on what it promises. We currently have nearly 40 lakh unemployed young men and women in the state. Even the target of providing two lakh jobs over the next five years is unlikely to be achieved," Sikdar said.

He said the opposition's primary demand is for the government to create meaningful employment opportunities for Assam's youth.

"We have just one demand: our youth must be provided with work and employment," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition Wazed Ali Chowdhury accused the BJP government of recycling old promises without delivering on them.

"They had earlier promised to provide two lakh government jobs and eight lakh employment opportunities, but failed to fulfil those commitments. Now they have repeated the same promise. They are simply lying," Chowdhury alleged.

Commenting on the flood situation in Assam, the Leader of Opposition also criticised the government's flood management, claiming that the current inundation was caused by inadequate drainage rather than rising river levels.

"The water level isn't actually dangerously high. The flooding is caused by just a single day of rain," he said, suggesting that poor urban planning and drainage infrastructure were responsible for the recurring floods.

The BJP government has reiterated its commitment to creating two lakh government jobs during its current term, maintaining that recruitment drives are underway across multiple departments as part of its employment agenda.