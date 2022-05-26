GUWAHATI: Two more people were killed due to the floods within the last 24 hours in Assam as the death toll reached 28, reported the state disaster management authority.

While one of the deceased hailed from Cachar district, the other was from Nagaon.

It needs mention here that the Kopili river is the only river flowing above the danger level in the state.

The state of Assam has been facing severe flood and landslide problems since the last 13 days.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin this morning, the Kopili river at Dharamtul in Nagaon district is flowing above danger level.

In last 24 hours, 15 districts district have reported flood.

On a positive note, howvere, no landslides were reported during the same period.

1,073 villages have been impacted by flood and landslide incidents.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team of 6 members led by Ravinesh Kumar, FA, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) from Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, will visit Cachar, Dima Hasao, Darrang, Nagaon and Hojai to assess the extent of loss caused by rain induced flood and landslide in the districts on May 27-28.

The state government has announced that to cope up with the current flood/landslide situation, 20 mega phones have been provided to Barak Valley districts for emergency communication purposes.