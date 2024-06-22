Two poachers were killed by forest officials at the Charaihagi forest camp area within the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary in Nagaon, Assam.

The incident took place late Friday, June 21 night when the poachers were discovered smuggling fish in Rowmari Beel.

The deceased, identified as brothers Jalil Uddin and Sameer Uddin, hailed from Dhingbari Chapari village in Juria. Forest department officials encountered the poachers during a routine patrol, which escalated into a confrontation, resulting in the shooting of the brothers.

Following the incident, the forest department shifted the bodies to Nagaon Hospital overnight. In response to the shooting, a substantial number of police and forest department personnel have been deployed to the scene to maintain order and ensure security.

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