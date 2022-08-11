A boat ride turned scary for students in Lower Assam’s Dhubri district when it capsized after hitting a pillar close to the coast in Howrarpar late in the afternoon on Thursday, August 11.

According to locals, two out of the 50 school children who were travelling on the boat have sustained serious injuries. The rest of the children were rescued by the locals and appear to be safe.

Locals have shifted the two injured students to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital amid a deterioration in their health.

The mishap occurred when students from the Khodarchar ME Madrasa and Shonaram Patamari High School, hailing from nearby riverine islands (chars), were returning home from school.

Locals, including a few boatmen, jumping into the river in the nick of time, were able to rescue the children. However, they were unable to prevent the boat from sinking.

Although locals informed the administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), rescue personnel did not reach on time, it has been alleged.

"Had the rescue teams reached us on time, the injury to the students could have been averted," complained a local.

Further details are awaited.