DHUBRI: Police apprehended two persons from Bidyapara area of Dhubri town on Friday evening in Dhubri town for alleged extortion and blackmail.

Partha Pratim Gogoi, Officer in-charge of the Dhubri Sadar police station, said that an operation was conducted in Bidyapara area around late evening based on specific inputs. "We apprehended two persons for allegedly extorting money and blackmailing,' he told scribes.

A lighter pistol along with numbers of mobile handsets, numbers of ATM cards and daggers from their possession were seized from the suspects during the raid.

A Royal Enfield two-wheeler bearing registration AS-17M-5308 was also seized during the raid.

Both the alleged blackmailers were interrogated by Dhubri police and have reportedly confessed their involvement in many extortion and blackmailing cases.