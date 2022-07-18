Two students of Dibrugarh University of Assam drowned in the Siang River at Raneghat in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat.

The incident took place while they were taking a bath in the river.

As per reports, the five students went to the Siang River at Raneghat in Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Although three of them managed to come to the shore but two others are yet to be traced.

Teams from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are continuing the rescue operations in the Siang river.

The two missing Dibrugarh University students have been identified as Prasiddha Handique and Subhadeep Paul.

Prasiddha Handique, hailing from Chiring Chapori in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, is a PGDCA last semester student, while Subhadeep Paul, from Gohpur, is a BCA sixth semester student of Dibrugarh University.