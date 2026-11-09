Gauripur police arrested 20 people during simultaneous raids at two locations in Assam's Dhubri district on Sunday night, November 8, as part of a crackdown on alleged illegal gambling operations.

The raids were conducted in Asharikandi and Beguntali, where police teams caught the suspects allegedly participating in traditional dice-based betting games locally known as 'Dabbu' or 'Jhandi Munda'.

According to police, Sub-Inspectors (P) Sagar Das and Bhargab Das, accompanied by police personnel, led separate teams to the two locations and carried out the operations simultaneously.

While 10 people were arrested from the Asharikandi area, another 10 were apprehended from Beguntali. Police also seized dice, betting boards and other materials allegedly used to conduct the gambling activities.

Jhandi Munda is a traditional dice-and-board game popular in parts of South Asia. It is played using six dice, each bearing a distinct symbol, typically a crown, flag, heart, spade, diamond and face. Although the game is often played recreationally during local festivals and gatherings, it is also associated with cash betting operations in several areas.

Police have registered cases against the arrested individuals under relevant legal provisions relating to illegal gambling.

The Gauripur police said they would continue to monitor suspected gambling activities and conduct further raids to dismantle illegal betting operations across Dhubri district. Authorities have also warned that surveillance and enforcement action would continue in the coming days.