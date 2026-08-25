20 bovines rescued from small boat in Dhubri, 3 arrested: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, August 25, said 20 bovine animals allegedly being transported illegally in a small boat were rescued in Dhubri district, with three people arrested in connection with the incident.

Sarma shared the information in a post on X, saying that no one involved in cow smuggling would be able to escape the law, irrespective of the route used by the network.

“20 bovine animals being illegally transported in a small boat have been safely recovered by Dhubri Police,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that three accused persons had been arrested in the operation.

Sarma said cow protection remained a priority for his government and asserted that the crackdown on alleged cow-smuggling networks would continue.

“No matter where the routes of cow smuggling lead, no one can escape the grip of the law,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said the campaign against cow-smuggling networks would continue across the state.