20 lakh bighas still encroached in Assam, eviction to continue: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 11 said that the state government carried out an eviction drive in Karimganj district on February 10 as part of its ongoing action against encroachment on government and forest land.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma stated that approximately 26 to 27 lakh bighas of land across the state are currently under encroachment. However, he clarified that the total area subject to eviction would reduce significantly once land rights are regularised in favour of eligible indigenous communities.

“If you see, around 26–27 lakh bighas of land are under encroachment. But when indigenous people are granted forest pattas, their land will be regularised. That will bring down the eviction exercise to around 20 lakh bighas, as tribal people will get pattas,” the Chief Minister said.

He indicated that the government’s approach distinguishes between alleged encroachers and indigenous or tribal communities eligible for land titles under applicable provisions, particularly in forest areas.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on February 10 permitted the Assam government to constitute a committee to identify unauthorised occupants in the Doyang Reserved Forest and adjoining villages in Golaghat district, while laying down safeguards to ensure due process before any eviction.

Observing that forests are among the nation’s most vital natural resources, the apex court said encroachment on forest land has emerged as one of the gravest challenges confronting environmental governance in the country. The bench said the committee will issue notices to alleged unauthorised occupants and give them an opportunity to explain their occupation before any action is taken.

The court clarified that eviction proceedings can be initiated only if encroachment is established. If the notice is found to be within revenue limits and outside the notified forest area, the revenue department will decide the future course of action. However, if unauthorised occupation is found within a reserve forest area, a speaking order must be passed and served on the occupant, granting 15 days’ time to vacate the land.

The eviction drives have been part of the state government’s broader policy to reclaim what it terms illegally occupied land, while simultaneously initiating steps to grant pattas to eligible tribal and indigenous families.