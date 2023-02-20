All Assam Students' Union (AASU) faces a huge setback as its entire unit at Cotton University are likely to resign from the organisation following a massive internal dispute. Over 200 members have decided to quit the organisation citing a lack of respect and recognition within the organisation.

"There are some internal conflicts going on. We are still in discussion. Till now no resignation have happened, said Rituraj Saikia, General Secretary of Cotton College while speaking to India Today NE.

Speaking on the matter, a member of the unit said, "We are going to resign from AASU as we were not given the respect and recognition that we deserved. We were not heard and our contributions were not acknowledged by the leadership. We felt that we were being sidelined and our concerns were not being addressed."

The resignations come as a significant blow to the AASU, which has been a prominent student organisation in Assam. The organisation has been at the forefront of many movements in the state, including the recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The development has raised questions about the internal workings of the AASU and its ability to retain its members. It remains to be seen what the impact of this development will be on the future of the organisation.

When contacted, the leadership of AASU declined to comment on the matter.

Earlier on November 12, 2022, The AASU had staged a comeback to the CUSU (Cotton University Students' Union) after almost five years by winning most of the important seats, including that of the president and the general secretary.

While Himaparna Das won the seat of vice president, Rituraj Saikia got the post of general secretary, Nayana Bora got the post of assistant general secretary, Rimlim Bhuyan got the post of cultural secretary, Ankur Jyoti Sarma won the post of editor for the magazine, Binoy Kalita became the debate secretary, Hridayananda Kalita became the men's common room secretary, Bipasa Das became the women's common room secretary, Dipjyoti Baishya became the secretary for cricket, Nikhil Ranjan Chertia and Hiyashree Das became courtroom members, Pohor Debverma became football secretary, Bitupon Donel as social secretary, etc.