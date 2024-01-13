People in Assam are gearing up to celebrate Uruka, the day before Magh Bihu, a festival marked by feasting and merry making.

Fish being the highlight of the festival, Uzan Bazar ghat fish market in Guwahati turns into a carnival-like scene. Besides the local catch, around 2,000 metric tons (MT) of fish are imported from different parts of India.

The Brihattar Guwahati Paikary Mas Becha –Kina Somobai Samiti Ltd. (BGPAMKSSL) secretary, Kajal Paul Choudhury, mentioned that the GMC's Wholesale Fish Market at Betkuchi is prepared to meet the demand on Uruka Day. Imported fish arrives in the state by trucks from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal and by train from Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Madhya Pradesh, and more.

On a typical day, around 4-6 trucks bring 48-72 MT of fish to Guwahati from other states. However, for Uruka, the city's wholesale fish markets have booked 50-60 trucks (600-720 MT) of fish from outside the state. Choudhury estimates that 1,800-2,000 MT of imported fish will reach the state on Uruka Day, including popular species like rohu, catla, chital, grass carp, hilsa, and others.

According to the State Fishery Department, Assam's fish production has steadily increased over the years, reaching 4.43 lakh MT in 2022-23. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased fish farming practices, more people entering the fisheries sector, expanded fish farming areas, and the quality of fish seeds in the state.

In simpler terms, people in Assam are eagerly preparing for the Uruka feast, where fish is a central part of the celebration.

The state is importing a significant amount of fish, around 2,000 MT, from various regions to meet the high demand on Uruka Day. The increase in fish production in Assam is credited to more people getting involved in fish farming, expanded farming areas, and improved fish seed quality.