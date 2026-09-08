20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore seized in Assam, four arrested

Assam Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth around Rs 2 crore and arrested four people in two separate operations in Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a post on X on Monday night, September 7, Sarma said the tablets were seized by the Sribhumi Police during the two operations.

“The night was long, but Assam Police has a longer reach. Sribhumi Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore in two operations, with four accused apprehended,” Sarma said.

Yaba, often referred to as “crazy medicine”, is a synthetic drug containing methamphetamine and caffeine.

The chief minister also issued a warning to those involved in drug trafficking, saying, “Think twice before bringing drugs into Assam.”

A police officer said necessary legal procedures have been initiated in connection with the seizures and arrests.