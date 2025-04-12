Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on April 11 said that the Assam Assembly elections in 2026 will decide whether people in the state can live in peace or not. Speaking at a public meeting, he said that if the BJP is not defeated in 2026, the people of Assam will face a very difficult time.

“If we cannot defeat the BJP in 2026, it will be impossible for the people of Assam to live in peace,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi said that his goal in life is to bring peace to the people of Assam. “This is the main work of my life. I have always wanted to give peace to the people. Isn’t that right?” he asked the crowd.

He also gave a message of unity, saying that his Christian, Sikh and Buddhist brothers are an important part of society. “It is because of you that I continue to live and work in this country. You give me strength,” he said. He called on people from all communities to come together to defeat the BJP and protect the state from what he called injustice and suffering.

Gogoi also spoke to the working class; people who run small shops, work in markets, and those employed in factories. “You must understand, this BJP government is not just against you, it is against all of us,” he said. He urged ordinary people to rise up and vote for a government that listens to them and helps them.

He criticized the rising prices of essential items like gas cylinders and cooking oil. “Gas prices are going up. Oil prices are going up. How will poor people survive? How will they cook food at home?” he asked. “The United States has clean gas. Why can’t we get the same here at a fair price?”

He said, “This is the unending work of my life. To fight for peace. For justice. For the people of Assam.”