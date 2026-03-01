21 illegal migrants pushed back in midnight operation: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Twenty-one illegal migrants were pushed back to their country in a midnight operation carried out by the Sribhumi Police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on March 1.



In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated that the operation was conducted at around 12.30 am. He credited the district police for their vigilance, noting that the migrants were apprehended, documented and sent back.



“Alert eyes. Midnight action. At 12:30 AM sharp, 21 illegal migrants were sent back to their respective country,” Sarma wrote, praising the police personnel for remaining alert through the night.



Officials said the operation was conducted as part of ongoing efforts to detect and deport illegal migrants.