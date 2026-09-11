21 kg cannabis seized at Guwahati's Narengi Railway Station, one detained

A large consignment of cannabis weighing around 21 kg was seized at Narengi Railway Station in Guwahati.

The cannabis was reportedly recovered from a person identified as Sudhir Kumar, who had allegedly brought the consignment from Agartala.

The accused was detained following the seizure, while the recovered cannabis was taken into custody by the authorities. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment and identify any other persons allegedly involved in the transportation of the contraband.

Authorities are also examining the circumstances under which the cannabis was allegedly transported from Agartala to Guwahati.