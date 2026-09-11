21 kg cannabis seized at Guwahati's Narengi Railway Station, one detained
Authorities seized around 21 kg of cannabis at Guwahati's Narengi Railway Station and detained Sudhir Kumar. Investigators are tracing the consignment's source, destination and transport route from Agartala.
- Sudhir Kumar was identified as the person carrying the recovered consignment
- Investigators said the contraband had allegedly been brought from Agartala
- Authorities took custody of the recovered narcotics after detaining the accused
A large consignment of cannabis weighing around 21 kg was seized at Narengi Railway Station in Guwahati.
The cannabis was reportedly recovered from a person identified as Sudhir Kumar, who had allegedly brought the consignment from Agartala.
The accused was detained following the seizure, while the recovered cannabis was taken into custody by the authorities. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment and identify any other persons allegedly involved in the transportation of the contraband.
Authorities are also examining the circumstances under which the cannabis was allegedly transported from Agartala to Guwahati.
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